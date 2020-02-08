Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3,096.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 111,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

BDX opened at $246.91 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

