Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

CQQQ stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

