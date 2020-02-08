Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,867 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

