Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,767 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $119,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

