Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 1,181 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,038,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,262,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 422,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 115,718 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

