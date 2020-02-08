Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 3,816 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco comprises approximately 2.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $24.18 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 100,630 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 100,630 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report