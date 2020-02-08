Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 3,816 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco comprises approximately 2.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $24.18 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.