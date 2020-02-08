Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

