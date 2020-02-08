FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.84.

FLT stock opened at $328.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.56 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

