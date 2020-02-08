Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 4.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

