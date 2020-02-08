5,580 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyrusOne by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 68,496 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

CyrusOne stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.