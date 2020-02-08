5,580 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyrusOne by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 68,496 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

CyrusOne stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

