A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $18.59 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

