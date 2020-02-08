BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.45%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

