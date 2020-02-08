A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,316 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $17.35 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

