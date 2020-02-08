A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,108,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,758,000 after buying an additional 80,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DLR opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $109.33 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

