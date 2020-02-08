A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

