A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 55,950 Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 128.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 701.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 716,192 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 468.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 599,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 548.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $30.96 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.