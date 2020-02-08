A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises approximately 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.