A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 60,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

