Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,024.00

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.47), with a volume of 133456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.44).

The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 960.52.

Get Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.