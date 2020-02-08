Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,024.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.47), with a volume of 133456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.44).

The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 960.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares
Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 54,522 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 54,522 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report