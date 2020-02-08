Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $747.50

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 747.50 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 705 ($9.27), with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cpl Resources in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Cpl Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $193.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 665.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Cpl Resources’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Cpl Resources (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.