Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $199.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.00 and last traded at $200.84, with a volume of 29434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,080,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after buying an additional 178,382 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,300,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

