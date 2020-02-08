iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $192.22

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.22 and last traded at $192.22, with a volume of 2938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average is $174.74.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.