Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 86595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total value of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

