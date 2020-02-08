A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dominion Energy by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 437,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

D opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

