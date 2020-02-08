A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,275 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

