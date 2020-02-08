Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.25

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 342453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.92.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.