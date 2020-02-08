Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.20

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.23), with a volume of 280405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84.

In other news, insider Alan Giles bought 35,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.