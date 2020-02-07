RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RFFC opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

