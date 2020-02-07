Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Athene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

