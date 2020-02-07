Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,552 shares of company stock valued at $285,887 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.