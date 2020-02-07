Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

