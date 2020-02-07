Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 164 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Verisign by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $170.10 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.39.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

