Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Celestica Inc has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.