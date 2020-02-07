Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $37.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.