BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGIO. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGIO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

