Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 327.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 28.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd alerts:

MHF stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.