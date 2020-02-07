Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 260,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

