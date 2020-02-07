Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 2,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.66 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

