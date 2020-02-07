DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alphabet by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,476.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.09. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.65.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.