David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.