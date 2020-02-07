David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for approximately 3.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAPE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78.

