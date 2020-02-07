David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 63,915 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $80.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.