David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

