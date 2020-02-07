SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 7.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $147.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

