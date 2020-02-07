VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,945 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

GDX stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

