Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

