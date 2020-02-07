Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $162,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.74 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

