Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 63.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,289 shares of company stock worth $455,341. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

