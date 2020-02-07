Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 226.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $345.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.10 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.