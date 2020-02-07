Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 162,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

